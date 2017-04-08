Buckingham County children laid to rest Saturday at funeral service

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The two young cousins who were killed while trying to catch a school bus in Buckingham County were laid to rest today.

5-year-old Tori Perez and 6-year-old Jaiden Bartee were hit by a tractor-trailer truck while crossing Route 15 a few weeks back.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. at Buckingham County High School.

BB&T Banks across the Commonwealth are taking donations for the family.

