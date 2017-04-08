8News at the Box Office: ‘Going in Style’ and ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Old guys, blue guys … there’s a little bit of everything at the theaters this weekend.

“Going in Style” has three lifelong buddies deciding to get into some trouble in retirement. Played by Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine, they plan a bank heist to get revenge after their pensions get raided in a corporate takeover. Directed by “Scrubs” star Zach Braff, the comedy is rated PG-13.

Those little blue forest creatures are back for more fun this weekend in “Smurfs: The Lost Village.” Smurfette and friends are on a trip through the woods to help protect a mythical village from the evil wizard Gargamel. Unlike the last two films that featured live-action and animation, this one is all animated. Featuring the voices of Mandy Patinkin, Demi Lovato and Rainn Wilson, it’s rated PG.

On DVD and Streaming, you can check out last year’s biggest film. I’m talking about “Rogue One, a Star Wars Story.” This entry, that falls between episodes three and four, features the brave team of misfits who steal the plans for the Death Star so the rebels can destroy it. Starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna, I found the first hour to be a little slow in theaters, but that’s less noticeable on a second and third viewing at home. The second hour is loaded with ground-based combat and space-based aerial battles and has some of the most entertaining sequences in all of the “Star Wars” movies. “Rogue One” is worth a look this weekend.

