4 residents assisted by Red Cross after Friday night couch fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire officials report that four female residents were assisted Friday night by the American Red Cross after their couch caught fire.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of East Franklin Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

Officials said that they received the call around 8:10 p.m. and were at the scene of the fire by 8:12 p.m.

When they arrived they said that the fire was already out, but that there was heavy water damage caused by the building’s sprinkler system.

It is not clear at this time whether the residents were displaced.

This is a developing story.

