2 men injured in small plane crash in Culpeper, Virginia

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police reported that two men were injured in a small plane crash in Culpeper, Virginia Saturday.

Police said the incident happened at 1:40 p.m. at the Culpeper Regional Airport when a fixed-wing, single-engine, two seater plane crashed while attempting to land.

The plane crashed when it ran off the side of the runway and overturned.

The pilot, Daniel Allen Haug, 56 of Culpeper, and passenger John Reed Reavis Jr., 74, of Bristow, Virginia both have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

Haug was taken to Culpeper Hospital, but Reavis was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

The Virginia State Police and the FAA are currently investigating the incident to determine what caused the crash.

