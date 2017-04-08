17th annual HHS Pet Expo held at Richmond International Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Humane Society held its 17th annual Pet Expo Saturday.

It was a fun-filled day, packed with activities for pets, their owners and the whole family, all at Richmond International Raceway.

There was a pet parade, puppy races, dog adoptions and much more.

Expo goers met obedience trainers, learned about healthy food options and saw over 50 vendors.

8News spoke with Melissa Goldman, the Vice President of Henrico Humane Society.

“Our largest expense is on medical and a lot of the animals that come to us are in good health, but many are neglected and abused and need some additional medical attention,” Goldman said. “Our donations and adoption fees don’t cover it, so we need to fill that gap with fundraising and this is our largest fundraiser of the year, so it’s a really big event for us.”

Proceeds from the expo help cover medical expenses for dogs and cats in Henrico Humane Society care, including those who have been neglected or abused, so that they can be adopted.

