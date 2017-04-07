William & Mary president to retire in 2018 after a decade

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The president of William & Mary plans to retire next year.

The university in Williamsburg announced Friday that Taylor Reveley will step down in June 2018.

The former law school dean has led the university for nearly a decade. Reveley became interim president and then president after the tenure of Gene Nichol. Nichol angered some alumni when he removed a cross from permanent display at a campus chapel, among other things.

University Chancellor and former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Reveley’s tenure marks a turning point for the school.

Under Reveley’s leadership, tuition became more affordable for lower income, instate students. The school also grew in size with new education and business school buildings.

The undergraduate curriculum was updated. Fundraising $100 million a year for the school became commonplace.

