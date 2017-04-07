Uranium mining lawsuit going to trial in Wise Co., Va.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit which seeks to reverse Virginia’s moratorium on uranium mining is headed to trial.

The Associated Press reports that a Wise County Circuit Court judge will hear Virginia Uranium Inc.’s arguments Aug. 30.

The company is suing for the right to mine a large uranium deposit found in Pittsylvania County that is said to be worth $6 billion.

Opponents say the mining would threaten rivers and streams. Full-scale uranium mining is mostly done in arid parts of the world.

However, the company contends the ore can be safely mined and says the operation would bring in revenue and new jobs for the struggling Southside region.

The company also sought relief in federal court, but had its case dismissed. A divided panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court upheld that ruling in February.

