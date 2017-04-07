State Trooper injured in chase that ended in Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Trooper was taken to the hospital last night after a chase ended in a wreck in Richmond.

State Police said that the officer was responding to the chase when he was hit in the intersection of Laburnum and Nine Mile Road.

The trooper’s condition is not known at this time.

State Police said the suspect involved had outstanding warrants for their arrest, and that they are now in custody.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.