RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels followed their dominant victory over the Hartford Yard Goats on Opening Night with a dud on Friday. Starter Andrew Suarez didn’t make it out of the fifth inning and the Squirrels only managed one run on five hits in a 6-1 loss at The Diamond.

The Squirrels (1-1) play game three of the four-game weekend series with Hartford (1-1) on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond.