Smithsonian institute in Virginia has 2 cheetah cub litters

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — The Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Virginia says it has welcomed two litters of cheetah cubs.

The institute said in a statement that two large litters were born over the course of a week. The institute says one cheetah named Happy gave birth to five cubs on March 23 and another cheetah named Miti gave birth to seven cubs March 28. Two cubs from the second litter later died.

The institute says the 10 remaining cubs have all been nursing and that each litter includes two male and three female cubs. The institute says the average litter size is three, so both litters are large.

The institute says 46 cubs have been born at the institute since the facility started breeding cheetahs in 2010.

