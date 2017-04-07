Petersburg’s Frank Mason III sweeps with John R. Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WRIC) — Frank Mason III has made a legend of himself not just in Lawrence, KS but also in his hometown of Petersburg, Va. Friday night, the senior point guard for the Kansas Jayhawks received the John R. Wooden Award for the top college basketball player in the nation.

He beat out UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Villanova’s Josh Hart, Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan, and Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss for the honor.

Mason now has swept every national player of the year award in college basketball. The Petersburg High School graduate became the first player in KU basketball history to win the AP National Player of the Year Award, and is the first player in Big 12 history to average 20 points and five assists per game in his senior season with the Jayhawks. He led Kansas to the Elite Eight where they lost to the Oregon Ducks.

Frank Mason III now turns his attention to the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22nd. Mason will return to Lawrence, KS for the team banquet, then head back to Los Angeles.