NRA employee accidentally shoots himself at group’s range

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – Fairfax County Police say an employee of the National Rifle Association accidentally shot himself at the organization’s shooting range.

The department said in a news release that the 46-year-old employee was taking part in firearms training Friday afternoon at the facility in Fairfax. Officers say the man’s pistol discharged as he holstered it.

Investigators say the man suffered a minor wound to his lower body and was taken to a hospital.

Police say no charges are expected.

