Morgan Dean places 2nd in wing-eating competition for charity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Morgan Dean and Matt DiNardo competed last night in a wing eating competition for charity at the Anchor Bar in Richmond.
After the wings were tallied, Morgan came away with a second-place finish for eating 13 wings in three minutes.
Wing Competition Gallery
Wing Competition Gallery x
Latest Galleries
-
Wing Competition Gallery
-
Wing Competition Gallery
-
World Autism Day 3k Walk
-
World Autism Day 3k Walk
-
Reports of tornado damage to Chesapeake church, Va. Beach homes
-
Reports of tornado damage to Chesapeake church, Va. Beach homes
-
At least 3 people hospitalized after water boiler explodes in Petersburg
-
PHOTOS: Virginia Women’s Summit
-
PHOTOS: Virginia Women’s Summit
-
PHOTOS: Virginia Women’s Summit
In doing so, he raised $500 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on behalf of 8News reporter and Woman of the Year candidate Kerri O’Brien.
Kerri’s campaign raises money to help the organization fund blood cancer research.
Every dollar counts as one vote and the titles are awarded to the man and woman of the year at the end of the 10-week fundraising campaign.
Donations for the competition will be accepted until May 20 at 6 p.m.
While Matt didn’t place in the competition, he did eat 10 wings and also raised $500 for the 100,000 Meals Campaign for Feedmore.
To donate money or volunteer with Feedmore, check the organization’s website.
Andrew Eckard, WRIC’s Director of Digital Sales also made an appearance in support of Kerri’s campaign.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.