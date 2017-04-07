Morgan Dean places 2nd in wing-eating competition for charity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Morgan Dean and Matt DiNardo competed last night in a wing eating competition for charity at the Anchor Bar in Richmond.

After the wings were tallied, Morgan came away with a second-place finish for eating 13 wings in three minutes.

In doing so, he raised $500 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on behalf of 8News reporter and Woman of the Year candidate Kerri O’Brien.

Kerri’s campaign raises money to help the organization fund blood cancer research.

Every dollar counts as one vote and the titles are awarded to the man and woman of the year at the end of the 10-week fundraising campaign.

Donations for the competition will be accepted until May 20 at 6 p.m.

Click here to donate.

While Matt didn’t place in the competition, he did eat 10 wings and also raised $500 for the 100,000 Meals Campaign for Feedmore.

To donate money or volunteer with Feedmore, check the organization’s website.

Andrew Eckard, WRIC’s Director of Digital Sales also made an appearance in support of Kerri’s campaign.

