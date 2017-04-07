Man accused of going after family member with hatchet

TOLEDO, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to chasing a family member with a hatchet.

Noel Dawson Jr., 63, allegedly swung the hatchet at another man. He missed and hit his truck instead, leaving a large dent in the hood.

According to court records, Dawson “just shouted obscenities” when the arresting officer tried to get his information.

He is charged with domestic violence, assault, criminal damaging, and failure to disclose personal information.

