Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets for Innsbrook After Hours on sale

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Tickets are now on sale for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s show at Innsbrook After Hours.

The show is on September 15 at Servpro of Richmond Pavilion. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. show. Click here for tickets.

The lineup for CountryFest has also been announced.

Granger Smith, Michael Ray and Brett Young are performing on July 7.

Dustin Lynch will have a show on July 8.

Brett Eldredge is performing on July 9, and Kip Moore will perform on May 20.

