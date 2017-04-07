Henrico man charged with murdering parents ruled incompetent to stand trial

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who police say fatally shot his parents on Easter morning a year ago has been found incompetent to stand trial by a judge in Henrico County.

The judge ruled that 23-year-old William Roy Brissette was psychologically incompetent to stand trial after a psychological evaluation determined that he suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

Brissette is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of his parents, 59-year-old Henry J. Brissette III and 56-year-old Martha B. Brissette. They were found dead in their home in March 2016.

Brissette’s trial had been scheduled for June. The Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney said last year she intended to seek the death penalty.

Judge James Yoffy ordered that Brissette be sent to Central State Hospital for treatment in hopes of returning him to competency.

This is a developing story.

