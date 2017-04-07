Final days to help choose name for new Chesterfield County school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — There are just a few days left to vote on a name for the new Midlothian-area elementary school scheduled to open in September 2019.

The School Board is considering three names for the new school, which will be built off of Old Hundred Road in northwestern Midlothian. They are:

Old Hundred Elementary School

Hallsboro Elementary School

Lucille Cheatham Moseley Elementary School

Students at Watkins, Evergreen and Swift Creek elementary schools may be affected by the change.

If you want to vote for a name, email your choice to ccpsinfo@ccpsnet.net by Monday, April 10. The School Board will vote on a name at its April 19 business meeting.

