Death investigation underway after human remains found at Henrico County landfill

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have launched a death investigation in Henrico County after human remains were found at a landfill on Charles City Road, just off Williamsburg Road.

The ongoing investigation is taking place at the Old Dominion Sanitary Landfill.

Few details have been released at this time. All police are saying is that they are working a death investigation at the landfill.

8News’ Parker Slaybaugh spoke to someone who works nearby. They said in addition to local trash, waste from New York and New Jersey is also brought to the landfill, so it’s possible the deceased is not from the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

