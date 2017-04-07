Chesterfield Police asking for help finding suspect who robbed Walmart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are asking for help finding a man who robbed a Walmart Money Center in Chester Friday morning.

The robbery happened in the 12000 block of Iron Bridge Plaza around 9:52 a.m. Friday.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police say the suspect entered the business, handed the clerk a note demanding money and displayed a firearm. The suspect fled the store on foot taking with him an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, black pants and black shoes during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

