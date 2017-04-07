Chesterfield Police issue body-worn cameras to officers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department began issuing body-worn cameras to police officers this week.

The department entered into a contract with Axon last year, formerly known as Taser International, Inc., for 450 Axon Flex 2 cameras.

This comes after more than two years of research and discussions with key stakeholders regarding the cameras.

The Axon Flex 2 is Axon’s newest camera, and the Chesterfield County Police Department is the largest agency to date to begin using this equipment, according to Chesterfield Police.

The department received its first shipment of cameras back on March 16.

According to Chesterfield Police, department personnel and an Axon representative began training officers this week who will serve as trainers for the rest of the department.

“The cameras will be deployed in multiple phases to patrol officers, school resource officers, detectives and other sworn personnel who have contact with the public,” Chesterfield Police said. “Cameras will be issued in conjunction with the completion of four hours of classroom training.”

The department’s contract with Axon includes the use of a cloud-based data storage system called Evidence.com. Every officer assigned a camera will have an Evidence.com account with unlimited storage.

“We are committed to our community and to developing relationships and implementing technology in order to better serve all its members,” said Col. Thierry Dupuis, Chief of Police. “The use of body-worn cameras is one more way to help build trust between law enforcement and the community. We recognize that help and support from members of our community is essential in achieving our overarching goal: to make Chesterfield County a safe and secure community for all.”

Chesterfield Police said all 450 cameras should be deployed by September 2017.

