Authorities: Toddler drowns in retention pond near home

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a toddler died in a retention pond in Loudoun County Thursday.

Loudon County spokeswoman Alex Kowalski says the 3-year-old boy drowned in a Chantilly retention pond after wandering away from the family home alone.

Kowalski says there was a rainstorm in the area on Thursday afternoon and the child was discovered by family members during or sometime after the storm had passed.

According to officials, the 3-year-old was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

It was unclear whether the child’s death was related to the storm.

