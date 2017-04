RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Arnie.

Arnie is 6-years-old and loves cuddling and relaxing.

He’s a neutered male who loves nothing more than to curl up on his bed or next to you on the sofa while you’re watching TV.

He is kid friendly and sweet and is looking for his forever home.

He’s at the Richmond SPCA, click here to find out more.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.