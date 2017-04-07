4-way tie atop the Masters leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Charley Hoffman saw his four-stroke lead disappear at the Masters, but he still owns a share of first at the midway point.

Hoffman followed Thursday’s 7-under-par 65 with a 75 that leaves him 4 under for the tournament and even with Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler. Hoffman had enjoyed the largest Masters lead heading into a second round since 1955.

Fowler made the biggest climb among the co-leaders, shooting a 5-under 67. Pieters fired a 68 and Garcia signed for a 69.

William McGirt is alone in fifth at minus-2 following a 1-over 73. He’s one shot better than 57-year-old Fred Couples, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Ryan Moore. Rose was tied with McGirt until a bogey on 18.

Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott are four strokes back.

Defending champ Danny Willett and Bubba Watson were among the notables who missed the cut. Willett opened his second round with a quadruple bogey and earned a quick exit with a 78. Watson missed the cut for the first time in his nine starts at the Masters.