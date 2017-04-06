No boat found after water rescue crews search the James River

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Fire and Rescue received a call this morning from the US Coast Guard about a boater in distress call from the James River but were unable to say where it came from along the river.

As a result, Henrico and Richmond water rescue crews cruised up and down the river to see if they could find the source of the call.

After searching extensively, Henrico County Fire reported that no boat was found, and searches have been called off.

