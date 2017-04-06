Suspect sought after woman shot in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot in city’s southside Thursday night.

Police tell 8News they were called to the 200 block of Minor Street at roughly 8:45 p.m. and found an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police have no suspect description to release at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

