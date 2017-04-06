State trooper taken to hospital after police chase on I-95 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A state trooper was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a high-speed police chase that took place on I-95 in Chesterfield County.

State Police tell 8News an officer tried to pull over a driver who was suspected of DUI.

The driver refused to pull over, which then began a high-speed chase.

Police said spike strips were laid out on I-95 southbound. The pursuit ultimately ended on I-95 northbound between Bells Road and Chippenham and the suspect was taken into custody.

Three cars were hit during the pursuit, including two State Police cars. One trooper was sent to VCU Medical Center but is expected to be OK.

The left lane on I-95 northbound near Bells Road and Chippenham is currently closed but will reopen as soon as the vehicles involved are towed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

