State Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County that happened Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. a car hit a tree on Flatfoot Road near the intersection with Old Stage Road.

Flatfoot Road is temporarily closed while troopers investigate the cause of the accident.

So far, the cause has not yet been determined and police have not identified the victim who died.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

