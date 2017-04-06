Northern Neck hospital damaged in storm; NWS investigating possible tornado

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service is assessing damage in the Northen Neck to determine if a tornado touched down there Thursday afternoon.

An official with the Lancaster County Emergency Services tells 8News that Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock was damaged and is only accepting patients with life-threatening injuries at this time. All other patients are being transported to other area hospitals.

Rappahannock General Hospital storm damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy Rappahannock Record) (Photo courtesy Rappahannock Record) (Photo courtesy Rappahannock Record)

The official said that other homes and buildings in Lancaster County were also damaged, but did not provide any further details.

In neighboring Northumberland County, which shares parts of Kilmarnock with Lancaster County, an official reported minimal damage but said there were power outages.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

