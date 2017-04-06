Full list of closings, delays

SCHOOLS

Amelia Academy: Closed

Amelia County Public Schools: Closed

Brunswick Academy: Closed

Brunswick County Public Schools: Closed – Code 5

Caroline County Public Schools: Closed – Code 2

Charles City County Public Schools: Closed

Kenston Forest School: Closed

King and Queen County Schools: Closed

King William County Schools: Closed

Love Covenant Christian Schools: Closed

Northumberland County Public Schools: No afternoon Pre-K

Nottoway County Schools: Closed

Prince George County Schools: Closed – 12-month employees report on time

Southampton County Public Schools: Closed

Sussex County Public Schools: Closed

West Point Public Schools: Closed

CHURCHES

Sharon Baptist Church – Richmond: Bible Study Cancelled tonight

