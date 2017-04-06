Full list of closings, delays

SCHOOLS
Amelia Academy: Closed
Amelia County Public Schools: Closed
Brunswick Academy: Closed
Brunswick County Public Schools: Closed – Code 5
Caroline County Public Schools: Closed – Code 2
Charles City County Public Schools: Closed
Kenston Forest School: Closed
King and Queen County Schools: Closed
King William County Schools: Closed
Love Covenant Christian Schools: Closed
Northumberland County Public Schools: No afternoon Pre-K
Nottoway County Schools: Closed
Prince George County Schools: Closed – 12-month employees report on time
Southampton County Public Schools: Closed
Sussex County Public Schools: Closed
West Point Public Schools: Closed
CHURCHES
Sharon Baptist Church – Richmond: Bible Study Cancelled tonight
