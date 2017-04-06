Attorney General honors “Unsung Heroes” for their work with victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the officers and advocates filling the seats Thursday at Attorney General Mark Herring’s office, helping victims is a big part of their lives and not something they do for recognition or an award.

But it’s for that reason the Attorney General held the first ever “Unsung Heroes” awards ceremony. The ceremony was aimed at recognizing individuals from across the state, including Richmond, for their work supporting victims.

“Providing comfort, assistance and support to people in their darkest hours when they need it the most,” Herring said.

Among them was Richmond Detective Bernard Adams, an almost 30-year veteran who’s trained more than 700 officers in an effort to help reduce domestic homicides. Stacie Veechietti with the Virginia Anti-Violence Project was also honored. Her group aims at ending violence in all forms, especially in the LGBTQ community.

“These honorees go above and beyond to help victims,” said Herring. “You all get in early, you stay late, you work through lunch breaks, come in on weekends.”

“It truly is a great honor to be recognized and be recognized by the Attorney General,” said Kristine Hall.

Hall, policy director for the Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance in Richmond, says for her, Thursday’s award is about raising awareness.

“Sexual and intimate partner violence exists often in the shadows,” said Hall.

Hall says she accepts the award on behalf of the victims that have inspired her to do the work.

“The opportunity to really bring to the forefront the true unsung heroes which are the people who are experiencing violence,” said Hall.

Thursday’s awards ceremony coincides with National Crime Victims’ Rights week.

