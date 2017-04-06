Almost 5,000 customers without power in Central Virginia

CENTRAL VIRGINIA, Va. (WRIC) — About 5,000 people are without power Thursday afternoon, likely resulting from high winds related to storms.

The areas most affected are Goochland, New Kent and Prince George, as of 2 p.m.

Goochland currently has 1,632 Dominion customers without power.

New Kent currently has 1,346 customers without power.

And Prince George County has 707 customers without power.

