Volunteers hope to spread love through Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community organizers are hoping to bring some positivity to one Richmond neighborhood that has become a hotspot for violence.

Just last week, two teenagers were murdered in Mosby Court.

Volunteers handed out candy and ice cream to the neighborhood. They even raffled off 12 bicycles to kids.

Community organizers are hoping to spread love and positivity through Mosby Court. They are giving out candy and ice cream and 12 bikes. pic.twitter.com/Ef9xgSs4HC — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) April 5, 2017

The hope is to change the environment of negativity and violence.

“We got to show these people that we love them and not just come out here for a vigil and walk the streets and say what we want to do and what we are not going to do,” said Pastor Timothy Kirven. “Today is a day of prayer and love.”

Organizers say they plan to have more events like this in the future.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.