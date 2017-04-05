VCU kicks off 13th Annual Walk-A-thon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU will kick off the 13 Annual Marquita Aguilar Walk-A-thon Wednesday morning to help raise funds for the Virginia’s Caring University Scholarship.

More than 22 vendors along with members of the community, staff, and students are expected to participate in this year’s Walk-A-Thon.

Marquita Aguilar, Operations Coordinator of VCU Center for Urban Communities, spoke with 8News ahead of the anticipated event. She said the proceeds from the event go to the Virginia’s Caring University Scholarship.

“It goes directly to our rising juniors and seniors, the eligible recipients of the scholarship,” Aguilar said, “those proceeds will place on their student accounts.”

She said the scholarship has helped more than 90 undergraduate students continue their education at the university and raising more than $110,000.

“Our mission is to make education available for our students,” Aguilar said. “We want to see our students succeed. We want to help them graduate and we want them to achieve their goals in life. We believe in student success and we want them to achieve whatever goals they have in life. We want to put a dent in debt for our students.”

The Walk-A-thon will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Everyone will gather at the VCU Monroe Park Campus, University Student Commons, at the Commons Plaza located at 907 Floyd Avenue.

“The less debt the better for our students and our rising juniors and seniors are working two or three jobs and that’s a hard time for them. They are trying to be on academic standing and we just want to give them that extra boot to get out,” Aguilar said.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the event. People can also continue to help after the Walk-A-thon. For more information, CLICK HERE.

