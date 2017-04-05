Senior alert issued for cognitively impaired northern Va. man

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police issued a senior alert on Wednesday on behalf of Fairfax County Police for an 81-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Fairfax County Police are looking for James William Conrad Sr., a 5-foot-10, 183-pound white male with blue eyes and gray hair.

Conrad Sr. was last seen on Tuesday at Merrifield Garden Center located at 8132 Lee Highway in Falls Church.

He was wearing a navy blue windbreaker, navy blue pants, brown leather shoes and clear wire-framed glasses.

Conrad Sr. was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, with Virginia plates that read KMY-1266.

Conrad Sr. suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Contact Fairfax County Police with any information regarding his whereabouts at 703-691-2131.

