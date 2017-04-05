NJ woman arrested for allegedly attacking SUV owner at Caroline County gas station

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Jersey police arrested a Newark woman in connection with a malicious wounding, assault, and vandalism that occurred on April 1 at a Caroline County gas station.

Angela Jones, 26, was arrested in Newark Wednesday morning.

Police said the indecent occurred at the Carmel Church Exxon station located on Route 207 near I-95.

“Witnesses to this incident described seeing who they believe to be Angela Jones, use a hammer to inflict damage to a 2016 Porsche S.U.V. and a boat being towed by the S.U.V. in the parking lot of the Exxon station,” Caroline County Police said. “It is believed that Angela Jones then attacked the owner of the S.U.V. and the boat while allegedly making racial slurs by referring to the victims as ‘rich’ and ‘white.’”

Surveillance footage from the Exxon station and eye-witness accounts led to the quick identification of Jones, police said.

Angela Jones is currently being held in New Jersey awaiting an extradition hearing to be extradited to Virginia for trial.

