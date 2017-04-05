Man arrested for bringing a machete into a Newport News library

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police arrested a man with a machete inside a Newport News library Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Pearl Bailey Library on Wickham Avenue at 4:12 p.m. for the report of a person with a weapon. When officers approached the man, who was sitting down at the time, the handle of a weapon reportedly got stuck in the chair as the man tried to stand up. Police discovered a machete inside the man’s pants, according to a police spokesman.

Rashawn Robinson, 29, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, second offense.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.