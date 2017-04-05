GRTC chooses new paratransit service provider

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC’s Board of Directors voted Wednesday morning to award a paratransit services contract to First Transit, Inc., effective Sunday, April 30.

At the end of April, GRTC will end its contract with MV Contract Transportation, Inc. GRTC says it is confident that First Transit will provide the best service for CARE and C-VAN customers.

CARE and C-VAN customers can continue to book trips through the same methods. A new email address for reservations will take effect on April 30: webcarecvan@ridegrtc.com. GRTC will not increase fares.

Drivers currently employed by MV are eligible to apply for their same job with First Transit now. First Transit will also provide comparable benefits in compliance with the existing Union contract for paratransit drivers. Drivers will be eligible for those benefits the first day of the month after they are hired, rather than after a 90-day waiting period. First Transit says it will provide enough drivers to complete 1,100 to 1,200 trips a day.

First Transit will provide service through November 2017. GRTC is soliciting proposals for a new contract offer that will become effective December 1, 2017.

