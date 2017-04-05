Death investigation underway after man found dead in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Henrico County’s East End early Wednesday morning.

Authorities tell 8News the man was found on the 2000 block Kingsland Pointe Drive. Another person was found injured and taken to the hospital.

No other details of the incident have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

