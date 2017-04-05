Crews battle heavy smoke and flames, rescue dog from Henrico County house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Henrico County battled heavy smoke and flames at a home in the county’s west end Wednesday afternoon.

The home is located in the 8000 block of River Road, just west of Forest Ave.

Multiple @HenricoFire engines on scene of a house fire in the 8000 block of River Road. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Ar4PtIGIIF — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) April 5, 2017

When crews arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. they found heavy smoke coming from the single-story home and continue to battle flames inside.

8News spoke to a neighbor who called 911 to report the fire. He said he was checking his mailbox when he noticed smoking coming from both chimneys of the home and pouring out from under the roof.

I spoke to the neighbor who called 911. He said was just checking the mail when he saw smoke coming from the home. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/GzCuqBQeTq — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) April 5, 2017

There are no reported injuries at this time. A Henrico Fire spokesperson told 8News that they rescued a dog from inside the home and provided first aid on scene.

GREAT NEWS! @HenricoFirePIO says they were able to rescue the dog that was inside the home. They gave it oxygen & an IV on scene. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/hwSCJfOvcr — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) April 5, 2017

HEROES OF THE DAY! @HenricoFire rescue the dog from a house fire on River Rd! This pup was the only one home! @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/a30Vk4COJ2 — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) April 5, 2017

This photo from @HenricoFirePIO says it all! Great job to @HenricoFire rescuing this pup from the house fire! @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/1vWrMRTFv3 — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) April 5, 2017

