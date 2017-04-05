Crews battle heavy smoke and flames, rescue dog from Henrico County house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Henrico County battled heavy smoke and flames at a home in the county’s west end Wednesday afternoon.
The home is located in the 8000 block of River Road, just west of Forest Ave.
When crews arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. they found heavy smoke coming from the single-story home and continue to battle flames inside.
8News spoke to a neighbor who called 911 to report the fire. He said he was checking his mailbox when he noticed smoking coming from both chimneys of the home and pouring out from under the roof.
There are no reported injuries at this time. A Henrico Fire spokesperson told 8News that they rescued a dog from inside the home and provided first aid on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
