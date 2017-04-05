Car slams into downtown Richmond business after collision on E. Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a storefront in downtown Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

According to Richmond Police, the incident occurred after two vehicles — a white sedan and mustang — collided at the intersection of Madison and E. Broad streets. The collision sent the mustang into the front of a nearby business.

The driver of the white sedan was charged with failure to yield.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.