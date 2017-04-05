Capitals clinch second straight Presidents’ Trophy with 2-0 win over Rangers

WASHINGTON (AP) – Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored and the Washington Capitals wrapped up their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy with a 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

As Metropolitan Division champions, the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the team with the most points in the NHL, the Capitals wrapped up home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. It’s their third Presidents’ Trophy in the past eight seasons.

Ovechkin reclaimed the team lead in goals by scoring on the power play in the second period, beating Henrik Lundqvist from his trademark spot in the faceoff circle. Kuznetsov scored off the rush in the third period, and the best home team in the league beat the best road team thanks to a 24-save shutout from Vezina Trophy candidate Braden Holtby.

Lundqvist was in playoff form, making 23 saves in his fifth consecutive start since returning from a two-week injury absence.