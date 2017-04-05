Big 4th inning leads Tribe over VCU 5-1

The following comes directly from VCU:

Final Score: William & Mary 5, VCU 1

Location: The Diamond (Richmond, Va.)

Records: VCU 16-13 (5-1 A-10), William & Mary 16-13 (2-4 CAA)

The Short Story: Fresh off a series win against George Washington, the VCU Rams fell on hard luck on offense Tuesday night, as they dropped a 5-1 game to the William & Mary Tribe. The Rams were held to only three hits in the contest, and ran out seven different arms throughout the game.

LEADING OFF

HOW IT HAPPENED

Farrar and Gransback got the Rams on the board early in the bottom of the first inning, as Farrar doubled as the second batter of the inning. Gransback followed with an infield single, putting runners on the corners. As Gransback then attempted to steal second and got thrown out, Farrar took off from third and scored.

With the Rams holding a 1-0 lead, the William & Mary offense woke up in the top of the fourth inning. The big blow would come with the bases loaded full of Tribe, as Charles Ameer tripled into the left center gap, clearing the bases and putting the Tribe up 3-1.

Kyle Wright would top off the top of the fourth with an RBI double, giving the Tribe a 4-1 lead.

Dum would make his presence known in the fourth, as he would come on in relief of both Jonathan Ebersole and Connor Gillispie. Dum would strand the bases loaded, getting the final two outs of the inning.

Both sides would hang zeros on the board up until the top of the eighth inning, when William & Mary would grab another run to cap off their night. A fielder’s choice would bring home a run, and put the Tribe’s score to 5-1.

WHAT’S NEXT

VCU will return to action this weekend, April 7 – 9 when the Black & Gold head north to Amherst, Massachusetts to take on the UMass Minutemen. First pitch for Game 1 of the three-game series is set for 3 p.m.