Baby goats arrive at Maymont Farm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New baby goats have arrived at Maymont Farm!

The latest and cutest editions of the farm arrived last week, according to a Maymont spokesperson.

The goats come after the grand re-opening of the farm after it was closed roughly a year for renovations.

The site had not seen major improvements since its relocation from the current Raptor Valley area in 1983.

This construction project, part of Maymont’s multi-year Spirit of Generosity capital and endowment campaign, included renovation of the existing barn, new classrooms, new restrooms, expanded parking and an eco-friendly rain garden for bio-retention that was partly funded by a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

