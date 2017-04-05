Armed robbery suspect sought in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police responded to a commercial robbery on Tuesday at a retail business in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect, a black male, walked into the business, gave a note to the victim and displayed a handgun.

The victim complied with the suspect and the suspect then fled the store. The suspect was last seen along Cool Lane walking away from Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The suspect is a black male, 25-35 years old, 6′-6’2 tall and has a slim build.He was wearing a yellow and white striped polo style shirt over a long sleeve shirt with dark pants and sunglasses.

Henrico police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect of this crime.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or crime are asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both of the Crime Stopper methods are anonymous.

