21-year-old Quinton man arrested in New Kent County stabbing

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Quinton man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in New Kent County Tuesday evening.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of the stabbing around 8:50 p.m.

“The caller reported that the victim was located at a residence in the 6000 block of Hickory Rd. Quinton,” New Kent Sheriff’s Office said. “Responding units located the male victim and observed a stab wound to the lower abdomen.”

The victim was transported to a Richmond area hospital.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jeffrey Robert Behney, Jr. age 21 of 6096 Pine Rd. Quinton.

Behney was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He is being held at the Henrico Regional Jail East without bond.

No additional information was released on the incident as this is an ongoing investigation.

