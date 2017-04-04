VIDEO: Food cart catches fire near VCU Medical Center

Video courtesy Joseph Cirillo.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of downtown Richmond was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a food cart went up in flames near VCU Medical Center.

According to police, Mike’s Food Cart caught before shortly after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and Marshall streets. The area was closed until roughly 2 p.m. while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured during the incident. Officials have not said what caused the fire.

