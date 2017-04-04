Seasonal Roots added to Scott’s Addition Historic District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Scott’s Addition Historic District adds Seasonal Roots to its local family farmer group.

The company will be sharing its new home with one of its longtime vendors, Rudy’s Mushroom & Produce Company and acquired four box trucks as part of the move to better serve the local Richmond citizens.

The trucks belonged to Relay Foods, a former home-delivery food company that recently closed its doors.

But unlike Relay, Seasonal Roots is ever-growing and thriving due in part to a business model that focuses on serving fresh, local foods and a hands-on approach to customer service.

Founder Duane Slyder believes that his company will continue to grow.

“This new facility will streamline our operations, which means the local food we deliver to our members will be even fresher than before,” Slyder said. “The move also gives us synergistic opportunities to expand and serve the local food scene in addition to the families we already serve.”

Scotts Addition is the so-called “ground zero” for food entrepreneurs which includes Groovin’ Gourmet and Tazza Kitchen and Seasonal Roots product developer and farmer connector Sam Krivanec believes the company can only add new choices to the district.

“We can provide what chefs are looking for because we know the farmers and what they’re growing. We have so many unique items chefs are going to love,” Krivanec said. “One of our farmers, for example, grows 15 different kinds of hot peppers.”

