Police investigating after 2 people found dead inside Chesterfield County home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County have launched a death investigation after two people were found dead inside their home Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to a call for a welfare check at a home in the 13000 block of Paigewood Road shortly after 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found two elderly victims dead inside.

Police added that there were reports of a gassy smell in the area, but confirmed that no leak was found at the home and that there is no threat to the public.

Officers are still on scene investigating this incident. A cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

