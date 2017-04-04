Petersburg residents furious over proposal to relocate the probation and parole office

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Residents and city officials in Petersburg are furious over a proposal to relocate the probation and parole office. They say the new location is too close to residential apartments and houses.

The state wants to move it to Park Avenue near Oak Hill Road, that’s in the old Department of Social Services Building.

“I’m very upset about this situation,” said Mayor Sam Parham.

Parham is furious over the idea proposed by the State Department of Corrections to try and relocate the office to near the Battlefield Park Neighborhood.

“It’s a bad look to have potential sex offenders coming to probation and parole when we have apartments there with kids that catch the bus going to school. It’s totally inappropriate for them,” Parham said.

Not only is it the location that angers Parham and other residents, but also how a meeting to discuss the issue has largely been kept quiet.

“When did you first hear about this proposal,” asked 8 News Reporter Parker Slaybaugh.

“Today is the first I have heard of it,” replied area resident Jesse Jarrett. “I actually heard it from you.”

Mayor Parham explained that “it was done quietly and discreet and they are trying ease this over on us.”

“That’s why I am happy to have you here Parker,” the mayor added. “To get the word out, to let the residents know because it was a little article put in the newspaper saying they were going to have a public hearing, but it was not as visible as it is when our city has advertised public hearings for our city council meetings.”

Those who live nearby hope their quiet safe neighborhood doesn’t change.

“It’s a nice quiet neighborhood, hardly any crime at all and we would certainly like to keep it that way,” Jarrett said.

8News reached out to the Department of Corrections, which provided the following statement:

“The Petersburg Probation & Parole Office provides an important public safety function to the city and surrounding areas. This office has been located in Petersburg for many years without incident.”

A public input meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Union Station.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.