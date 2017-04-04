Petersburg interim city manager to recommend council move forward on water takeover proposals

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Petersburg’s interim city manager plans to City Council to take another look at proposals to privatize utilities during Tuesday’s meeting. This request comes on the heels of a committee being created to weigh the city’s options.

Not only is the Interim City Manager, Tom Tyrell, going to recommend council look again at the two proposals on the table, but he’s going to ask them to move forward with negotiations. In the meantime, the ad hoc committee is still gathering the info they need to make their own recommendation on what they think it best for the city.

The committee was created last month to look at whether the city of Petersburg should privatize it’s water. The committee is in the data-gathering phase of its work.

City Council was deadlocked on a decision to continue talks with American Water and Aqua Virginia, so it tasked the group with vetting proposals and alternatives.

“We are trying to get the numbers relating to both the water and the sewer systems and how much they cost to operate and how it might be done in a more efficient or different way,” said Michael Packer, vice chair of the ad hoc committee.

Tuesday night, Tyrell is set to ask council to move forward with negotiations before the committee has the opportunity to make any recommendations.

“The city manager has to explore every option and if it turns out that these are the best options to the city then that’s what they are going to recommend,” city spokesperson Clay Hamner said.

Hamner said the priority is getting money in the city’s pocket and out of a multi-million dollar budget crisis.

“They need a $6 million liquidity event to generate approximately $6 million fund balance, which ultimately gives the city a savings account which it does have at the moment,” Hamner said. “If the city is going to have access to the credit market it needs a savings account.”

Packer added, “I know that the city is anxious to get along with the process. We want to do it as quickly as we possibly can, but at the same time, we want to make an informed decision in looking at other alternatives other than the sale.”

Some city residents agree.

“Keep the water here within the city then we can make the decisions ourselves,” James Smith told 8News. “The ones that are outside not living in the city, it really does not matter to them at all. They are in it for the profit.”

The spokesman told 8News the FY 2018 budget proposal does have $6 million for utility improvements, but the city really needs about $13 million for urgent repairs, money that may come from a potential asset sale.

City council will vote at it’s meeting tonight on whether they are ready to advance negotiations. The will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Union Station.

